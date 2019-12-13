      Weather Alert

Post Malone Shot at by Jason Statham On Set of New Movie

Dec 13, 2019 @ 1:01pm
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Post Malone attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Post Malone is expanding his acting career. The “Circles” singer was on set in Los Angeles with action star, Jason Statham.

TMZ obtained a short video of the production which shows Post Malone getting shot at by Statham.


Post will be starring with Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming Netflix movie, “Wonderland” and he received a voice credit in Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse, where his song with Swae Lee from Rae Sremmurd, “Sunflowers” was also featured.

