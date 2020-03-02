Post Malone Says Face Tattoos “Come From A Place Of Insecurity”
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Post Malone attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Post Malone opened up about why he has so many face tattoos.
In an interview with GQ, Malone said, “I’m a ugly-ass motherf**ker.”
He continued saying that the tattoos, “maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence when it comes to my appearance.”
Post Malone also talked about dealing with mental health in the interview.