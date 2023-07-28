Post Malone Releases ‘Austin’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Post Malone attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

Post Malone’s “Austin” album is out and marks another sound shift. Post, Louis Bell, and Andrew Watt produced the album’s live instrumentation. Currently, on his ‘If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying‘ Tour in North America, Post is hitting 26 cities with a full live band.

“Austin” is a rock album at its core, and those who have struggled to get into a Post Malone album will get the opportunity to hear a different version of the hitmaker. AUSTIN’s new track ‘Something Real’ was chosen as ESPN’s college football anthem starting August 31.

The new song will be featured in ESPN college football programming, promotions, and games all season. Post will release the Vevo Official Live Performance of “Green Thumb” today (July 28) at 12 p.m. ET.