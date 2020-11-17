Post Malone Plays Beer Pong With Celeb Friends For Messenger/Instagram Series
Post Malone’s Celebrity World Pong League will air Wednesday and Fridays, starting November 18. Among the stars you’ll see Posty taking on: Halsey, Jason Derulo, Bebe Rexha, Doja Cat, The Chainsmokers, Machine Gun Kelly, Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign and many more.
The show is available through the “Watch Together” feature, which allows you and your friends to watch the same things together in real time, including TV shows, movies, IGTV and more.
How do you watch? You start a video call in Messenger or Instagram, or create a Messenger Room. In an IG video call, tap the media button and select “TV & Movies.” In Messenger, swipe up to access the menu, choose “Watch Together” and then select the “TV & Movies” button.
