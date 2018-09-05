Post Malone: No Shoes, No Shirt, But A Samurai Sword??

Post Malone left his shirt at the door, but somehow managed to sneak a samurai sword past coat-check.

I mean he is a rockstar right? He does whatever he really wants to and its accepted, like going into a studio half dressed but with a sword.

A post shared by Posty (@postmalone) on Sep 5, 2018 at 4:39am PDT

In any case, Posty was clearly living his best life during a recent studio session with Kodak Black, who has been wasting little time in returning to the rap game.

Clearly, the young rapper is looking to bounce back in the industry after a recent stint in prison; we’ve already seen Kodak linking up with Bruno Mars, of all people. I am so wondering what direction he is going in with his music.

We don’t know exactly what the pair was working on or when it will be released. Post Malone’s album Beerbongs and Bently’s was released not to long ago and broke a ton of records so why would he need a new song out any time soon?

But I guess a man with a samurai sword is truly capable of anything!