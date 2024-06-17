99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Post Malone Mistook His Wax Figure For A Real Person

June 17, 2024 1:47PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Apparently the wax figures from Madame Tussauds are made with real hair? Maybe that’s why Post Malone’s is so convincing even he thought it was a real person at first glance. He joked that the creators must have been in his shower collecting his hair to put on the final masterpiece. And it is a masterpiece.

Posty got to get acquainted with this work of art at the Governor’s Ball in New York and was very impressed with the tattoos, the grill, and the hair, of course. Peep his precious reaction to the job well done.

Post Malone’s upcoming single, “Pour Me A Drink,” with Blake Shelton is set to release on Friday, June 21 and it will be all human — no wax. Probably.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @postmalone

More about:
celebrity news
Madame Tussauds
Post Malone
Wax Figure

POPULAR POSTS

1

Semi Driver Sydney Thomas Tells Her Story Of Dangling Off The Clark Memorial
2

Nicole Kidman And Sandra Bullock Sign On For "Practical Magic" Sequel
3

Vanna White's Emotional Goodbye To Pat Sajak
4

This Kentucky Kid Is Collecting Food Items For His School's Family Resource Center
5

Kids Find Partial "Teen-Rex" Remains

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE