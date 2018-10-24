Post Malone Loves Postmates And I Love Him

PALM SPRINGS, CA - APRIL 17: Post Malone performs on stage at the Coachella Republic Records Jaegermeister Party at Republic House on April 17, 2016 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Universal Music)

If you’re worried about how much you’re spending on getting food and booze delivered, you can breathe easier, because Post Malone left everyone in the dust!

Posty is Postmates’ most dedicated customer … ordering nearly 3,000 items on more than 660 deliveries spanning 52 cities nationwide!!! So many stops on tour!

Post is gonna be featured on a Postmates series, The Receipt, along with other celebs sharing their favorite orders and strangest requests.

Post gets most of his deliveries on tour … spending more than$40,000 over the past year on quick eats from places like Chick-fil-A, Burger King, KFC, Panda Express, and Popeyes.

This is just more proof that Post and I are long lost lovers… I love Burger King too!

Fast food isn’t the only thing Post can’t live without … some of his favorite orders include a 12-pack of beer, 3 Champagne bottles from Ralphs and 3 bottles of grape Pedialyte. Gotta stay hydrated when you’re getting wasted.

Forget “White Iverson” … call him Postmates Malone.