Post Malone Just Shared His Phone Number

Apr 21, 2020 @ 11:26am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Post Malone attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Post Malone has given people his phone number… it wasn’t by accident!

text me:) 817-270-6440

In the caption on Instagram, Post said, “Text me. 817-270-6440.”

The IG post went up yesterday!  Not sure how many texts he received but 12,847,937,546,795,762,364,213,470,258,043 of them were from me.

 

