Post Malone Just Got a New Tattoo While At the Dentist
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Post Malone attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Well clearly he doesn’t have an issue with needles. While at a recent dentist appointment, Post Malone also invited his tattoo artist to join to give him some fresh ink at the same time. It appears that he got the fresh ink on his leg based on the picture his dentist posted.
Apparently this is a first for the tattoo artist as well…doing a tattoo while at the dentist.