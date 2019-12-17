Post Malone is the Headliner for New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Post Malone attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Every year it’s a star-studded line-up for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. This year it gets even bigger with Post Malone headlining the show. Other performers include Sam Hunt, BTS, and Alanis Morissette.
