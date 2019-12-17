      Weather Alert

Post Malone is the Headliner for New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Dec 17, 2019 @ 5:05pm
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Post Malone attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Every year it’s a star-studded line-up for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.  This year it gets even bigger with Post Malone headlining the show.  Other performers include Sam Hunt, BTS, and Alanis Morissette.

For more on Post Malone NYE Click here from ET. 

TAGS
997DJX JDub New Year's Rockin Eve Post Malone
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE