Post Malone Is the Big Winner from the Billboard Music Awards Plus Highlights from The Night
Kelly Clarkson hosted her 3rd Billboard Music Awards last night for a show filled with stellar performances and some fashionable masks and more. Post Malone was the big winner of the night receiving 9 BBMA’s including Top Artist.
BTS was more than dynamite performing their hit song.
John Legend took the stage and left with not a dry eye in the house after dedicating this emotional performance to Chrissy.
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello won best collaboration.
Billie Eilish took home some major awards too.
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS HERE!