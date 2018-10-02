Post Malone Invites Jimmy Fallon To Olive Garden

Post Malone was interviewed last night by Jimmy Fallon and we learned a lot.

Jimmy Fallon asked how does one have their own festival, such as Posty Fest and Post responds with ” pay a lot of money.”

I feel you Post… if only I had a lot of money!

He goes on to explain that he doesn’t know much about the festival but the lineup is pretty dope and says it might be a “sh*t show” but it will be a blast!

Post also let it slip that he celebrates all of his milestones at Olive Garden.

This confirms that Post and I are meant to be because we understand the value of unlimited bread sticks and a cold Budlight.

Now he invited Jimmy Fallon to dinner and I need to also be invited to that dinner date! What a dream that would be!

 

Post seemed to have a good time on The Tonight Show and even gave us a sneak clip of a new song! What the video below!

Comments