Post Malone Has His Own Rose’

May 14, 2020 @ 6:35am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Post Malone attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg recently announced his own brand of red wine. Now, Post Malone is the latest rapper to stake his claim in the wine industry. The rapper aims to create an accessible wine with Maison No. 9, a French rosé designed by Posty and his partners.

 

The name of the wine was inspired by Posty’s favorite tarot card, the Nine Of Swords. The card represents a positive overcoming of daily challenges. With the inspiration in mind, the rapper designed the bottle to be sleek and easily held with a full glass in the other hand.

 

Is Aldi carrying BECAUSE I’M BUYING IT ALL.

 

