Post Malone Has A Role In the Remake Of “Road House”

February 14, 2024 9:50AM EST
Source: YouTube

A little fun fact was rolled out on social media that you’ll see another familiar face besides Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of “Road House.”

A new character poster was released featuring Austin Post aka Post Malone. He plays ‘Carter’ in Doug Liman’s reimagining of the Patrick Swayze classic, which hits theaters on March 21st. “A man of many talents,” Gyllenhaal said of Posty on Instagram after the casting news was revealed.

 

 

 

Malone has been getting more into acting in recent years. He’s also had minor roles in 2020’s Spenser Confidential and 2021’s Wrath Of Man, and was a voice in 2023’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

