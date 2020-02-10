Post Malone Greets Fans at Indianapolis Olive Garden

HOW WE WERE NOT THERE LAST NIGHT?! We went to the show but forgot to check Olive Garden for a Post Malone sighting prior to the show!
So Post Malone has something in common w my 74 year old mother: Olive Garden is their favorite restaurant. https://t.co/S5TC6zmt54
— Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) February 10, 2020
So Post Malone has something in common w my 74 year old mother: Olive Garden is their favorite restaurant. https://t.co/S5TC6zmt54
— Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) February 10, 2020
Uh so Post Malone was eating at the East Washington Street Olive Garden today with some friend of a friend on facebook. This is hilarious to me. pic.twitter.com/WCG5lRWIAp
— Jim Rawlinson (@jim_fix) February 9, 2020
Uh so Post Malone was eating at the East Washington Street Olive Garden today with some friend of a friend on facebook. This is hilarious to me. pic.twitter.com/WCG5lRWIAp
— Jim Rawlinson (@jim_fix) February 9, 2020