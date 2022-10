Bless his heart! On top of that nasty fall through a stage door a few weeks ago that bruised some ribs, now Posty rolled his ankle during a show in Atlanta!

Post Malone twisting his ankle at the Atlanta show 10/18

He also brought out 21 Savage, Swae Lee, and Quavo #postmalone #twelvecarattour pic.twitter.com/QTpYcXhsAk — . (@llizzarrdd) October 19, 2022

He said, quote, “If my dance moves aren’t 100 percent, you gotta forgive me tonight.” At this point, he hasn’t announced any cancellations. His next show is tomorrow night in Dallas.