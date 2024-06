LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: American rapper and singer Post Malone performs prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Post Malone has announced a tour!

After announcing his new album F-1 Trillion, set to release on August 16th, Post Malone has now announced a tour.

The tour kicks off Sept. 8 in Salt Lake City. He’ll be in Indianapolis on Sept. 12 and will wrap up the tour Oct. 19 in Nashville.

Tickets go on sale July 1 at 10:00AM. For presale information tap HERE.