Post Malone Getting in the Food Business

Post Malone is getting into the plant-based food business. Posty just contributed a couple million dollars to Actual Veggies.
Actual Veggie is a plant-based burger that is created with whole vegetables by “letting the natural flavors and nutritional value of real, actual vegetables and legumes speak for themselves.” Co-founder and co-CEO Hailey Swartz says Actual Veggies have already partnered with Sprouts Farmers Market, HungryRoot, Imperfect Foods, Sun Basket, QVC, and FreshDirect.” Additional investors include Inter Miami MLS player Kieran Gibbs, Big Idea Ventures, and Rose Street Capital.
Look at Post Malone diversifying his funds!
Have you ever tried this? What are your favorite vegi-burgers?