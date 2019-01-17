Post Malone Fans Have Found His Original Soundcloud

You’re about to hear Post Malone before he was Post Malone. Fans have unearthed his original Sound Cloud account from when he was known as Austin Richard.

I think everyone has admitted that Drake didn’t REALLY start from the bottom. However the same cannot be said for Post Malone. Love him or hate him you have to admit that he stuck with his craft and perfected it until he got noticed and signed.

Early Post isn’t all that different than the Post we’ve all come to know and love. He’s moody, melancholy and clearly has a lot on his mind.

Kind of a downer, huh? But you can see he’s already practicing his signature vibrato and the effects producers use on his vocals.

There are a ton more and I’ll let you discover them yourself. You can find his old Soundcloud account HERE. Might I suggest listening to his acoustic rendition of “Silent Night”?