Post Malone Extends Runaway Tour
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Post Malone performs on the Main Stage on Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 6, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images)
Post Malone will continue his Runaway Tour in 2020.
After wrapping up his first leg this week in Los Angeles, Post has laid out dates to start in February.
Swae Lee will continue as the supporting act.
Tickets for the second leg of the tour go on sale this Friday, November 22nd.