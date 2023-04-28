Post Malone Explains His New Appearance And Weight Loss

Post Malone is checking in from Antwerp where he is assuring fans that is healthy and embracing fatherhood. You may have noticed he’s slimmed down… Not even the male celebrities are safe from body-center criticisms. He made an Instagram post about fatherhood and making changes to his diet. He’s planning on kicking smoking and drinking later on. Here’s the Posty post:

4/28/2023, Antwerp Belgium! hello everybody, i hope you’re having a great night. i wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage. i’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. i guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel. next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man… lol! i’ve spent a bit in the studio lately working on new music, and am so excited to share it with you, thank you for your patience and support y’all. you make my heart beat. i just wanted to say hi, and hopefully i’ll be posting more on here, my brain is in a super dope place, and i’m the happiest i’ve been in a long time. if you’re having a hard time or need some love, i can say that you’re loved more than you know, and keep f***ing crushing it. goodnight nerds😤spread love and rock on🥾🥾🥾

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @postmalone

He’s been posting more since he’s been in Europe, where he’ll be through the middle of May while on tour. He returns to the States for BottleRock Napa Valley on May 26!