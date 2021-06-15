Post Malone Dropped $1.6 Million On New Diamond Fangs

Well we all want a shiny, bright smile and Post Malone just took that to WHOLE NEW LEVEL. Post Malone literally has a million dollar smile thanks to his latest visit to the dentist.
Posty just spent $1.6 million on two porcelain veneers framed with two diamond fangs, which amount to a total weight of 12 carats. The dental work was performed by celebrity dentist, Dr. Connelly, who has worked on DaBaby, Shaq, and Odell Beckham Jr.
