Post Malone Dropped $1.6 Million On New Diamond Fangs

Jun 15, 2021 @ 6:15am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Post Malone attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Well we all want a shiny, bright smile and Post Malone just took that to WHOLE NEW LEVEL. Post Malone literally has a million dollar smile thanks to his latest visit to the dentist.

Posty just spent $1.6 million on two porcelain veneers framed with two diamond fangs, which amount to a total weight of 12 carats. The dental work was performed by celebrity dentist, Dr. Connelly, who has worked on DaBaby, Shaq, and Odell Beckham Jr.

