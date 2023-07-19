Post Malone Does A Surprise Show In Times Square
July 19, 2023 2:15PM EDT
Post Malone had been teasing a surprise for New Yorkers.
View this post on Instagram
And he delivered on that surprise live in Times Square! A barefoot Posty took over NYC on the TSX Stage!
View this post on Instagram
During the show, Post performed his newly released song “Overdrive” before performing fan-favorite songs “Circles,” “Sunflower,” “Chemical,” and “Congratulations.”
Post also surprised his fans by debuting his brand new song “Enough is Enough.”
He’s currently you on his US tour for “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying.”
More about: