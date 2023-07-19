99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Post Malone Does A Surprise Show In Times Square

July 19, 2023 2:15PM EDT
Post Malone had been teasing a surprise for New Yorkers.

 

And he delivered on that surprise live in Times Square! A barefoot Posty took over NYC on the TSX Stage!

 

Just Jared reports,

During the show, Post performed his newly released song “Overdrive” before performing fan-favorite songs “Circles,” “Sunflower,” “Chemical,” and “Congratulations.”

Post also surprised his fans by debuting his brand new song “Enough is Enough.”

He’s currently you on his US tour for “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying.”

