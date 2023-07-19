Post Malone Does A Surprise Show In Times Square

Post Malone had been teasing a surprise for New Yorkers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by extraposty (@extraposty)

And he delivered on that surprise live in Times Square! A barefoot Posty took over NYC on the TSX Stage!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by extraposty (@extraposty)

Just Jared reports,

During the show, Post performed his newly released song “Overdrive” before performing fan-favorite songs “Circles,” “Sunflower,” “Chemical,” and “Congratulations.” Post also surprised his fans by debuting his brand new song “Enough is Enough.”

He’s currently you on his US tour for “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying.”