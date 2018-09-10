Post Malone Dodges Tragedy as Streak of Bad Luck Continues

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Post Malone performs onstage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards official after party at Hakkasan Nightclub presented by Security Benefit at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions)

Post Malone has had a rough month. A near fatal plane ride, a car accident that nearly totaled his Rolls and now a home invasion that was meant for him!

It wasn’t long ago that a plane Post Malone was riding in had to make an emergency landing after blowing out it’s landing gear tires shortly after take-off. Luckily, the pilot was able to safely land the plane. Once on the ground, Post sent out this tweet.

Then, this past Friday (Sept 7) Post walked away from a pretty serious car accident in West Hollywood. His assistant was driving his Rolls Royce Wraith and collided with a Kia. This second attempt on his life prompted Post to tweet this…

god must hate me lol — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) September 7, 2018

Now it seems Post was the intended target of a violent home invasion. Only, the idiots broke into the wrong house. Post doesn’t live in that house any longer. Upon entering the home, it’s reported that two men pistol whipped the occupant and demanded “WHERE IS POST MALONE!”

Police are investigating this incident as it appears to be part of a string of burglaries.

I kinda of feel like Post Malone may not want to leave the house for a while.