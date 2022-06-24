      Weather Alert

Post Malone Designing Clothes For “Little Rock Stars”

Jun 24, 2022 @ 12:32pm

Now that he’s a new dad to a baby girl, it just makes sense he would dabble in designing a clothing line for kids right?  The PostyCo Kids collection includes a onesie, tees and hoodies featuring pop-art inspired Post Malone graphics, and more!

The collection also includes a tote bag with the cartoon version of Post Malone’s face on it, as well as a baseball cap with a “Post Malone” barbed wire graphic across the front.  The super-affordable collection ranges from $25-$65 and will begin shipping this August.

 

