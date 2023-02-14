Post Malone Denied Entry Into An Australian Bar Because Of Face Tattoos

Sometimes even a famous face underneath those tattoos isn’t enough to get you in the door LOL! Post Malone tried to get in to the rooftop bar at the QT Hotel in Perth, Australia, on Saturday — but said he was turned away by security for violating their policy prohibiting face, neck, and offensive tattoos. He’s sporting more than six dozen tattoos, including at least 12 on his face, told The West Australian. “I’ve never really experienced anything like that.” He’s been open in the past saying his insecurities about his looks led to him getting the tattoos.

So they moved on to another bar, 18 Knots, where he bought drinks for other patrons and mingled with fans. QT Hotels, meanwhile, is doing damage control with an apology: “At QT, we aim to welcome everyone and celebrate the uniqueness of each individual. QT has been recognized for this for many years,”“However, on Saturday night, our third-party security did not exercise the appropriate discretion, and we take full responsibility for this. We sincerely apologize to the individuals affected.”

Sunday was Post’s final show with Red Hot Chili Peppers on a 6-date stadium run in Australia.