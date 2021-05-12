Post Malone Asked Jason Statham To Record Some Music
Jason Statham shot Post Malone… you see that happen in the trailer for the movie Wrath Of Man. In a recent USA Today interview, Statham talked about working with Malone, saying, “Post came in with this big enthusiasm for being killed that day. He’s like, ‘I can’t wait for you to kill me, man.’ I got sucked into that enthusiasm and he did a great job. It’s just a shame that it was a short moment together, but I was privileged to pull the trigger in our little scene.”
Then he shared that Post wanted to get in the studio with him. “He invited me to come make a record. I quickly relieved him of that bad choice.”
So how did Posty get involved in the movie? “[Director] Guy [Ritchie] told me that Post called him up and said, ‘If you’re making a movie, I wanna be in it,’ and it was as simple as that. People wanna work with Guy Ritchie for some reason [laughs]… me too. You know, he’s got a good way, people like his films, and that’s how it happened with Post: He gave the call and he couldn’t have been more gracious. He turned up, just was as down to earth as you could be, so we were really lucky. I’m glad I got to shake his hand, you know?”
