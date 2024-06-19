Post Malone Announces New Album Title & Release Date

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: American rapper and singer Post Malone performs prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

F-1 Trillion

Recently, Post Malone provided fans with an update on his new album and shared the title and release date for the upcoming project. Posty shared a billboard of the announcement and said, “Sup motherf**kas…F-1 Trillion August 16th.”

Post Malone has dipped into the realms of hip-hop, rock, and country with his music so many fans are expecting a mixtures of all the sounds on this next project.

We can say with 100% certainty that we can’t wait until this album comes out!