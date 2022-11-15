Post Malone And Swae Lee Have The Most-Platinum Song Ever

Up until yesterday, Lil Nas X’s smash hit “Old Town Road” was the biggest song in music history, at least in terms of RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) certification, sitting at 16-times platinum. But here comes Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower” rolling in to take over certified as 17-times platinum, making it the new record-holder. Post and Quavo’s “Congratulations” is also now 14-times platinum, which is tied for fourth on the all-time list.

The song is also now winning the streaming game with 2.4 billion streams on Spotify compared to 2.2 billion for the original “Old Town Road” and the remix combined.