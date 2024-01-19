99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Post Malone And Reba McEntire Added As Pre-Game Performers

January 19, 2024 7:34AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Post Malone, Andra Day, and Reba McEntire have all been added as pre-game performers for Super Bowl LVIII on February 11th in Las Vegas. McEntire will kick things off with the national anthem, while Posty will perform “America The Beautiful” and Day will wrap things up with “Lift Every Voice & Sing.”

And as previously announced, Usher is headlining the Halftime Show. He’s feeling the pressure: “It has to be perfect,” he told Vogue this week. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it’s a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point.”

More about:
Andra Day
Post Malone
pre-game performers
Reba McEntire
Super Bowl

POPULAR POSTS

1

School Closings and Delays
2

Bonnaroo 2024 Lineup Revealed
3

New Artist Spotlight: Natalie Graham
4

Jack Harlow Equals Chart Record As ‘Lovin On Me’ Returns To No. 1
5

Zendaya Unfollows EVERYONE On Instagram...Including Tom Holland

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE