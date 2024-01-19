Post Malone And Reba McEntire Added As Pre-Game Performers

Source: YouTube

Post Malone, Andra Day, and Reba McEntire have all been added as pre-game performers for Super Bowl LVIII on February 11th in Las Vegas. McEntire will kick things off with the national anthem, while Posty will perform “America The Beautiful” and Day will wrap things up with “Lift Every Voice & Sing.”

And as previously announced, Usher is headlining the Halftime Show. He’s feeling the pressure: “It has to be perfect,” he told Vogue this week. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it’s a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point.”