Post Malone and Crocs Team Up on New Shoe

Post Malone and Crocs would seem to be a likely pair so it should come as no surprise that they’ve collaborated on a Post Malone shoe.
While most entertainers are teaming up with high fashion brands or sneaker companies, Post Malone has hooked up with Crocs. The Post Malone X Croce Dmitri Clog is white with little baby devil faces all around the shoe.
There are also six custom Jibbitz charms that go into the Croc holes. They include Post’s “Stay Away” tattoo and the Posty Co. logo. In a statement, Post said,
“If you like something, go get it. I wear Crocs everywhere from the bar to the stage and I felt it was the perfect collaboration to get together with Crocs and give the fans what they’ve been asking for.”
The clogs WERE on sale now $59.99 but it seems as if they’ve already sold out. But, the site teased a new Posty Croc “coming soon”.