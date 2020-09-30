      Weather Alert

Post Malone and Alicia Keys Set to Perform at the Billboard Music Awards

Sep 30, 2020 @ 7:26am
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - MARCH 29: Post Malone performs during the first day of Lollapalooza Buenos Aires 2018 at Hipodromo de San Isidro on March 29, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images)

October 14th is quickly approaching which means the Billboard Music Awards hosted by Kelly Clarkson are almost here! The first performers have been announced being Post Malone, Alicia Keys, Luke Combs, and Bad Bunny.

The show will be live from LA but still no word on if the artists will actually be performing live as well.

 

