Post Malone and Alicia Keys Set to Perform at the Billboard Music Awards
October 14th is quickly approaching which means the Billboard Music Awards hosted by Kelly Clarkson are almost here! The first performers have been announced being Post Malone, Alicia Keys, Luke Combs, and Bad Bunny.
The show will be live from LA but still no word on if the artists will actually be performing live as well.