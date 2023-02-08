99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Post Malone Addresses Concerns Over Weight Loss

February 8, 2023 8:36AM EST
Post Malone is telling fans not to worry, that he’s perfectly happy and healthy. Post is on tour in Australia, and some were concerned over video where he looks much slimmer. Many thought it was such a dramatic weight loss that might be due to illness or addiction, and pointed to unusual movements he made while performing as further proof something is off.

Sources close to him say he packed on some weight for a movie role, but shed it afterwards by sticking to a strict diet and working out. Post has been touring since September, doing a 90-minute set, and that activity has helped loss pounds too. Post’s dad commented on a fan video saying: “Healthiest he’s been in years! Mentally and physically.”

