Portly Sea Lions Borrow Boat
Josh Phillips was enjoying a seemingly normal day out on the water when he happened to spot something unusual. A couple of absolute units majestically sailing around doing the same. “The vessel looked a little off, and we got closer and closer and realized there were two massive animals on board,” Phillips said in an interview with The Seattle Times. There were even reports of a third trying to join in on the fun only to be rejected by his pals.
Phillips took the video in Eld Inlet near Olympia in Washington, United States.
The owner of the vessel is still unknown along with how long the pair was actually using it for their amusement. It’s obvious they nearly sunk it though. Sea lions may grow to 11 feet (3.25 m) in length and weigh almost 2,500 pounds (1120 kg).
That being said, I think it’s their boat now.