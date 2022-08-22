Portland Residents Upset Over Movie Set Homeless Camp

Residents in the Portland neighborhood were stunned to find a homeless camp pop up at 15th and Rowan Street…only there were no people. Turns out, it was part of a movie set made to look like L.A.’s “Skid Row”. The movie is called “Muzzle” that follows Aaron Eckhart playing “Jake Rosser”, a K-9 cop who witnesses the murder of his dedicated partner. As he investigates, he uncovers a conspiracy that has the city in a chokehold.

Graffiti was left behind and Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis says she had no idea this was happening. Apparently a permit was obtained for District 4, but not for District 5 which is where this camp was built.