Portland Residents Upset Over Movie Set Homeless Camp

August 22, 2022 12:26PM EDT
Residents in the Portland neighborhood were stunned to find a homeless camp pop up at 15th and Rowan Street…only there were no people. Turns out, it was part of a movie set made to look like L.A.’s “Skid Row”. The movie is called “Muzzle” that follows Aaron Eckhart playing “Jake Rosser”, a K-9 cop who witnesses the murder of his dedicated partner.  As he investigates, he uncovers a conspiracy that has the city in a chokehold.

Graffiti was left behind and Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis says she had no idea this was happening. Apparently a permit was obtained for District 4, but not for District 5 which is where this camp was built.

