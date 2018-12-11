Porch Pirate Pulls Worst Score Ever; Goes to Jail

Porch Pirate is the term that’s been given to those who’ve chosen to be scrooges this holiday season and this fella just got the worst kind of karma.

Stealing someone’s mail is a federal offense. Being convicted of it could land you in jail for up to five years and be on the hook for up to $250,000 in fines. Would you say risking that is worth stealing someone’s amazon deliveries in the hopes you’ll haul a game console or jewelry?

A smart person would say ‘no’. But not all people are smart. Take Andrew Felix from Cincinnati for example.

This dude was caught on video stealing someone’s packages from their porch. Andrew scored a bag of dog food, a pair of gym shorts, some women’s clothing and a half gallon jug used for testing urine. Why was there a urine testing kit? The person who’s packages he stole was planning to donate a kidney to their cousin and needed to test their urine to see if they were a match. Now because of Andrew being a horrible person, this cousin will now have to wait longer for a kidney.

Well done, Andrew!

For your participation, you’ve earned yourself up to 5 years in prison for a federal offense and up to $250,000 in fines.

Don’t steal other people’s mail. It’s bad karma and just a really mean spirited thing to do.

See Andrew’s mugshot and read more HERE.

If your packages have been stolen from your porch or if you know someone stealing packages, please call 574-LMPD

Here are 10 things you can do to lessen the chances you or your neighbors will be victimized by porch pirates.