Popeyes Starts Off 2020 Strong With a New Clothing Line Similar to Beyoncé’s Sold-Out Ivy Park X Adidas Collection
Popeyes is gearing up for another social media frenzy. Since Beyonce has released her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection people are comparing the sold-out design to Popeye’s uniforms.
Popeyes will offer “The Look of Popeyes” for a limited time or until supplies last. “The Look” consists of hats, button-down and T-shirts, sweatshirts and hats.
The fast-food restaurant accumulated viral fame over the summer for the return of their chicken sandwich. And the Beyhive knows how Queen B loves her chicken so they may be on to something.