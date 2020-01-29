      Weather Alert

Popeyes Starts Off 2020 Strong With a New Clothing Line Similar to Beyoncé’s Sold-Out Ivy Park X Adidas Collection

Jan 29, 2020 @ 10:29am

Popeyes is gearing up for another social media frenzy. Since Beyonce has released her Ivy Park x Adidas Collection people are comparing the sold-out design to Popeye’s uniforms.

Popeyes will offer “The Look of Popeyes” for a limited time or until supplies last. “The Look” consists of hats, button-down and T-shirts, sweatshirts and hats.

The fast-food restaurant accumulated viral fame over the summer for the return of their chicken sandwich. And the Beyhive knows how Queen B loves her chicken so they may be on to something.

