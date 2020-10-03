Popeye’s Chicken Adding Chocolate-Stuffed Beignets to the Menu
MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 21: A Popeyes restaurant is seen on February 21, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Burger King and Tim Horton's owner Restaurant Brands International has announced plans on buying Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in a deal valued at $1.8 billion. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Oh. My. Popeye’s Chicken is getting back to their New Orleans roots with their new chocolate-stuffed beignets! Right now, only select locations have them while they are testing out the product, but they will soon make their way nationwide.
Just look at them! Sugary, deliciousness stuffed with chocolate is almost here.