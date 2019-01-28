Pop-Tarts For President In 2020

This morning, another unexpected contender threw its hat in the ring: Pop-Tarts.

The toaster pastry (or more likely a human assistant) tweeted that it too is considering a presidential run in 2020 and asked for followers to retweet the message if they supported the endeavor.

Hello I am considering a presidential run in 2020. Please RT if you would support this endeavor for me.

— Pop-Tarts (@PopTartsUS) January 28, 2019

As it turns out, there’s a decent amount of support. The original tweet has currently received over 11,000 retweets and 15,000 likes. Pop-Tarts also may have found a running mate. Hostess Snacks chimed in and offered to be vice president.

Only if we are your VP 😉 — Hostess Snacks (@Hostess_Snacks) January 28, 2019

This is what the world is coming too…