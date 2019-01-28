Pop-Tarts For President In 2020

This morning, another unexpected contender threw its hat in the ring: Pop-Tarts.

The toaster pastry (or more likely a human assistant) tweeted that it too is considering a presidential run in 2020 and asked for followers to retweet the message if they supported the endeavor.

Hello I am considering a presidential run in 2020. Please RT if you would support this endeavor for me.

— Pop-Tarts (@PopTartsUS) January 28, 2019

 

As it turns out, there’s a decent amount of support. The original tweet has currently received over 11,000 retweets and 15,000 likes. Pop-Tarts also may have found a running mate. Hostess Snacks chimed in and offered to be vice president.

This is what the world is coming too…

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The First Birds of Prey Teaser Woman Arrested After Driving Drunk On Vanilla Extract Heinz Unveils ‘Ketchup Caviar’ For Valentine’s Day Cardi B Catwalks to “Baby Shark’ Because Why Not…. Krispy Kreme To Release “Conversation” Valentine Doughnuts Pizza Hut Changes Name For Super Bowl
Comments