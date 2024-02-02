Pop Artists That Have Never Won A GRAMMY

You hear them all the time on your radio. You see them on your social media pages. Your favorite pop artists are KILLIN’ it, but not all of them are GRAMMY winners. Many of them are nominees and simply haven’t taken home the hardware. Let’s take a look at the amazing musicians who, surprisingly, haven’t won a GRAMMY yet:

Miley Cyrus

Miley has been nominated twice before this year, but thanks to her Endless Summer Vacation album and its single “Flowers”, she is walking into the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards with six nominations. She is up for Best Pop Vocal Album, Album of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Solo Performance, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year, so she has plenty of chance this year to walk away a GRAMMY winner in 2024!

Katy Perry

Katy Perry is not currently up for any awards at this year’s GRAMMY Awards ceremony, but she’s been nominated 13 times since 2009 when she was first up for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “I Kissed A Girl” — Adele took the win that year with “Chasing Pavements.” Katy is planning a new album, so maybe next year will be fruitful her when it comes to a GRAMMY!

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj’s “Barbie Word” scored her two nominations at this year’s GRAMMYs to brings her total nominations up to 12. Her first-ever nomination was for “My Chick Bad” in the Rap Duo/Group Performance category back in 2011. If Nicki wins one or both of her nominations this year, it will be her first time winning at the GRAMMY Awards.

Sia

Sia has been nominated for nine GRAMMYs, but has not yet taken one home. Her first nomination came in 2013 for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for “Wild Ones.” She is set to release a new collaboration with Kylie Minogue called “Dance Alone” on February 7!