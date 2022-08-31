99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Pooches & Pints Introduces: Volley-Paws

August 31, 2022 1:21PM EDT
Pooches & Pints is back for 2022. This years annual event now featuring Volley-Paws. Volley Paws is a family & pet friendly charity festival & volleyball tournament! With fun for all ages, WDJX invites you to bring the entire family to enjoy volleyball, food trucks, craft beer, and of course- dogs! Activities include a volleyball tournament (14+), dog lure course, bounce houses, doggie demonstrations from groomers, trainers, local vendors, and more. Looking to add a furry friend to the family? Adoptable animals will be onsite!

October 1st, 2022 @ JTown Beach

Dog Friendly Festival: 12-6pm
Volleyball Tournament: 11am

Volleyball Tournament Competitive Bracket Team Sign Up

Volleyball Tournament Non-Competitive Bracket Team Sign Up

More about:
Pooches and Pints
Volley-Paws

