Pooches & Pints Introduces: Volley-Paws

Pooches & Pints is back for 2022. This years annual event now featuring Volley-Paws. Volley Paws is a family & pet friendly charity festival & volleyball tournament! With fun for all ages, WDJX invites you to bring the entire family to enjoy volleyball, food trucks, craft beer, and of course- dogs! Activities include a volleyball tournament (14+), dog lure course, bounce houses, doggie demonstrations from groomers, trainers, local vendors, and more. Looking to add a furry friend to the family? Adoptable animals will be onsite!