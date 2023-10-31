99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

“Poltergeist” Series In Development

October 31, 2023 9:27AM EDT
A series based on the 1982 movie Poltergeist is currently in early development at Amazon Studios. Not much is known about the project other than it will be set within the world of the 1982 Steven Spielberg movie.

This will actually be the second series in that world.  Remember the series “Poltergeist: The Legacy”? That aired on Showtime for three seasons before wrapping up with the fourth season on Sci-Fi Channel in 1999.

 

