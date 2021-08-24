Polish Olympian Auctions Off Medal To Pay For Infant’s Heart Surgery

25-year-old Polish javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk took the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Well less than two weeks after that she ended up auctioning off her medal to raise funds for an 8-month-old Polish boy in critical need of heart surgery. She doesn’t know the baby or the family, but heard about his case on social media and wanted to help because she’s a cancer survivor herself!
The surgery needed to be done at Stanford University so with travel and all the expenses, it was going to cost about $385,000 US dollars. Half was already raised through other efforts, so she was trying to make up the other half with her medal auction. The winning bid not only met but exceeded the original fundraising goals. But here’s the best part…the winning bidder was a convenience store chain who didn’t want to take the medal. They said it belonged to the person who earned it!
How great is that??