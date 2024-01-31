Police Officer Who Arrested A Delivery Driver Makes Sure Food Gets Delivered
January 31, 2024 6:00AM EST
Source: YouTube
A St. Charles, Illinois, deputy arrested a DoorDash driver after pulling them over for a traffic stop, but understood the other assignment: get that food delivered. Deputy Milner, in fact, delivered the food himself. The interaction with the customer was caught on their doorbell camera and shared on Facebook by the Sheriff writing, “My deputies always follow through.”
