Police Line Up To Send Daughter Of Fallen Officer To Kindergarten

Grab the tissues for this one!!
Tennessee police officers stood shoulder to shoulder in a line for high fives for the 5-year-old daughter of a fallen officer on her first day of Kindergarten. Anna Stolinsky got a police escort to school and all those high fives and hugs after losing her daddy last November when he had a medical emergency on duty. Kevin Stolinsky was a 20-year veteran of the Police Department. He was given a huge sendoff at his funeral. Now, his fellow officers are giving his daughter a day she’ll never forget.