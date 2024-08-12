Police Body Cam Footage Shows Rescue Of Autistic Boy Clinging To A Log

Source: YouTube

A boy with autism was found clinging to a log and his rescue was captured on police body cam.

Deputies responded to a report of a missing child around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home Deltona, Florida. The father told deputies his 5-year-old autistic son escaped the house through a second-story door, which set off an alarm. The family immediately began looking, asked neighbors for help, and called 911.

After no luck searching around the house, and knowing the boy is attracted to water, they headed for a pond a few blocks away. About 28 minutes after the start of their search, a deputy heard a voice and spotted the boy out in the water, hanging onto a log.

The deputy jumped into the pond and carried the boy to dry land, where he was medically cleared and returned to his family.