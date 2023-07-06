Podiatrists Warn About Dangers of Barbie Foot Challenge

Source: YouTube

In the trailer for Barbie, star Margot Robbie steps out of her iconic pink heels with her feet still arched in an already-iconic scene. TikTok turned it into a viral challenge, as people (including Chrissy Teigen) pose up on their toes and take a few carefully-balanced steps forward.

There haven’t been any reports of an epidemic of sprained or broken ankles, but podiatrists are already setting off the alarm. A foot doctor in Florida says, “If someone attempts the pose once or twice, they will likely be ok and produce a great TikTok video. However, if attempting the pose and stride over long periods, there are some risks involved. The ankle is unstable, which can lead to ligament sprains and injuries, commonly seen with high heel use.”

For the record, Margot was holding onto a bar offscreen to steady herself when she did it. Also, there was double-sided tape on the floor so her shoes would stay in place.