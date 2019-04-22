P!nk Won’t Post About Her Kids Anymore Because Of Haters

Pink says she won’t be posting photos of her kids on social media anymore after she got hateful comments over an image of her son not wearing diapers.

The latest hub bub was over a pic of her 2-year-old son, Jameson, with husband Carey Hart. She talked about it on today’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”… “We live on a farm. My kids are naked. It’s what happens. I’m naked sometimes.” He evidently took off his wet swim diaper at some point before the photo was taken. In the image, Pink, Jameson and his 7-year-old sister, Willow, are seen looking at a pelican that flew “into our room and spent two hours with us.”



But the fact that Jameson was with bottoms didn’t sit well with some of Pink’s followers.

She recalls, “People went as far as saying, ‘Someone should call Child Services,’ because he didn’t have a diaper on, and ‘How dare I?’ — just some of the nastiest things. I cried so hard after that because I like to share my family. … I’m prouder of my kids than anything I’ve ever done and I just won’t share them anymore. I won’t do it.”

Still, Pink isn’t closed off to advice and criticism as long as it is constructive and delivered in a polite manner.

“I understand people saying, ‘You need to be more careful, you are in the public eye, you should have thought of that,’ and they’re right, but there’s a nice way to say that.”

