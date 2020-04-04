      Breaking News
P!NK TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Apr 4, 2020 @ 8:18am
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 16: Pink performs at Rod Laver Arena on July 16, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

P!nk is the latest celebrity to speak out about testing positive of Covid 19. P!nk’s comments from an article in Billboard.com. “Two weeks ago my three-year-old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive,” she wrote in a post that went up on both Twitter and Instagram on Friday night (April 3). “My family was already sheltering at home and continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago, we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

Click here for full article. 

