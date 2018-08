What a moment when P!nk stopped her show in Brisbane, Australia after seeing a sign in the crowd.

Pink called for Leah Murphy, 14, after the crowd at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre helped to pass a sign to the singer which read “My name is Leah – I’m 14 years old. I lost my beautiful Mum last month. I would LOVE a hug … Please!”

Of course she made that happen.

FULL STORY